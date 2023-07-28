Mumbai rains: Check traffic update, school closures and local train schedule

All schools and colleges have been shut in Palghar. A holiday has also been declared for all the primary, secondary and higher secondary schools in the Thane district.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, predicting heavy rainfall on Friday. Considering the heavy rainfall in the financial capital this morning, IMD officials at the Mumbai division told CNBC TV-18 that they will review the situation and change the alert accordingly.

Meanwhile, an orange alert has been issued in Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Pune among other regions.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall has been predicted in Mumbai city and suburbs today, July 28, with the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places. Occasional gusty winds reaching 40-50 km/h are also very likely.

Despite this, Central Railways claims that all trains are running along the Main, Harbour, Transharbour and 4th Corridor lines.

The Mumbai Surbaban and Harbour Line trains were also running on time, the Western Railways updated on Friday morning.

Private schools in Mumbai, however, are open today after being declared shut yesterday Thursday, July 27.

There have been reports of waterlogging in Mumbai's Wadala as well as several regions of Maharashtra including Thane and Nanded.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the Mumbai city region received 100.82 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours, the eastern suburbs received 94.79 mm and the western suburbs got 129.12 mm.

A fresh landslide occurred on the Mumbai-Pune expressway last night around 8 pm due to incessant rains, leading to lane closures and disruptions in traffic movement. However, according to a PTI report, the debris was soon cleaned by highway police personnel.

Yesterday, several areas in Mumbai reported waterlogging and traffic jams as heavy rainfalls inundated the financial capital. The IMD had issued a red alert for the city which witnessed incessant rains for over 48 hours.