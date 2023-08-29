Maharashtra stares at 'alarming' water storage issue, weather expert warns of 'driest August in 100 years'

Calls from opposition leaders to declare a drought in Maharashtra have gained momentum over the past week. NCP leader Supriya Sule has once again drawn attention to the pressing issue of water scarcity in various parts of the state. In a recent tweet, she highlighted the stark reality of the situation by revealing that, despite being in the peak of the monsoon season, only 31.62% of the capacity of 964 dams is filled, a significant drop from last year's 72.18%.

Sule underlined the gravity of the water storage crisis, emphasizing that key reservoirs including Jayakwadi, Majalgaon, Seena Kolgaon, Lower Dudhna, Siddheshwar, and Yeldari are currently holding below-average water levels. Urging the government to take immediate action, she described the situation as "alarming." Sule stressed the need for a drought declaration in Maharashtra, asserting that delaying intervention and hoping for improved conditions could imperil both lives and agricultural yields.

The water crisis in Maharashtra's Marathwada region demands immediate attention! With rains scarce during peak monsoon, 964 dams are at a mere 31.62% capacity, down from 72.18% last year. The water storage statistics are alarming. The reservoirs in Jayakwadi, Majalgaon, Seena… pic.twitter.com/zlYI6uhLws — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) August 27, 2023

Other leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi have made similar demands.

'Driest August in last 100 years

Most parts of Maharashtra witnessed a dry weather in June and July. Moreover, "between 1st and 18th August, rainfall is 80 percent less than the average in all the divisions", Sule said. Noting the rainfall deficiency in parts of the state, GP Sharma, President Metrology, Skymet, told CNBC-TV18, "This is likely to be the driest August in last 100 years."

He said the situation won't improve much in August end and even in September. Meanwhile, Mumbai India Meteorological Department (IMD) head Sunil Kamble expects "light to moderate rains for Maharashtra."

As per the weather department, rainfall deficit for the South Peninsula regions is 15 percent and for central India, it's four percent between June 1 and August 23. Marathwada, Vidharbha, and Central region of Maharashtra fall under South Peninsula and Central India regions.

GP Sharma said less rainfall in August will affect water reservoirs and agriculture. Here's what data say:

Water storage

Water availability and storage water is a major challenge in Maharashtra. There are 2,994 dams in the state. As per the data, the live storage in these dams was only 64.35 percent as on August 28. Last year, during the same period, the live storage was recorded at 84.70 percent.

Aurangabad division (Marathwada region) with 920 dams had only 31.57 percent live storage on Monday. Last year, this figure was 75.14 percent. Meanwhile, Nashik division with 537 dams had only 59.76 percent live storage on Monday, while last year, this figure was at 78.29 percent.

Worst affected areas

The worst affected areas in Maharashtra are Beed, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Satara, Sangli, Sholapur, Ahmednagar, Dhule, Akola, Nashik Amravati and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Impact on farmers

Crops like soyabean, cotton, groundnuts, maize, coriander, pulses, fodder crops, bajra and other fruits and vegetables have been destroyed due to deficient rainfall. Farmers say that even if it rains now, it won't help because the flowering window for these crops has been closed now.

Dairy farmers are struggling too. The deficient rainfall has affected their capacity to feed their cattle. Farmers in Baramati have demanded that the government should set up fodder camps.

The farmers also claim that the deficient rainfall, which has affected the fodder crop, has made it difficult for them to feed their cattle.