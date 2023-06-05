Low-pressure area forms over Arabian Sea, likely to trigger monsoon: IMD

Sunil Kamble, the IMD head for Mumbai, told CNBC-TV18 that the low-pressure area will be formed Tuesday and take two days to convert into a depression. However, until then, no significant rainfall activity is expected.

A low-pressure area will be formed in the Arabian Sea, a little away from the Kerala coastal line by June 6, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) told CNBC-TV18 on Monday. After that, it will develop into a depression within the next 48 hours.

Once formed, the depression could escalate into a cyclone but the IMD has not classified it as one yet. Only after the depression is formed will the weather department be able to comment on the possible cyclone's intensity and its path.

In meteorology, a low-pressure area is a region where the atmospheric pressure is lower than that of surrounding locations. They are commonly associated with cloudy, windy weather accompanied by possible rain or storms.

Sunil Kamble, the IMD head for Mumbai, told CNBC-TV18 that the low-pressure area will be formed Tuesday and take two days to convert into a depression. However, until then, no significant rainfall activity is expected.

"There is no rainfall warning for next 48-72 hours as the low-pressure area is being formed in the sea," Kamble said.

The development of the low-pressure area and depression are also likely to bring the onset of the monsoon to India's western coast, which has been delayed since the speculated June 4. The IMD is monitoring the situation but does not have a specified date for the monsoon onset yet. We will issue an update tomorrow, they said.

Private weather agency Skymet has predicted that the onset is now expected on June 9, instead of their earlier prediction of June 7.

The track and intensity of the low-pressure area will become clear in the next 48 hours, the IMD said. If it converts into a deep depression and later a cyclone, then its impact will be visible in Maharashtra on June 14 or 15 only, the department added. The IMD will update its warning on the basis of the LPA's development.

According to Weater.com and some online weather bloggers, the cyclone will bring heavy rainfall to Maharashtra from June 8 to 10 and further escalate by June 11-12 to bring very heavy rains.

As per IMD's list of names from 2020, the upcoming potential cyclone will be named Cyclone Biparjoy, a name suggested by Bangladesh. The previous cyclone, dubbed Mocha, made landfall in Myanmar in May 2023 and killed over 463 people and left 719 injured.

The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) issues a rotational list of names for tropical cyclones over the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea covering 13 member countries and the names of the cyclones are decided based on that list.

The most recent list of names for cyclones published by the IMD in April 2020 consists of 169 names compiled into 13 sub-lists that can be used for cyclone nomenclature.

With Cyclone Mocha, List 1 was exhausted and Cyclone Biparjoy will make the start of List 2. "Biporjoy" is a Bengali word that means disaster in English.