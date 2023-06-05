Low-pressure area forms over Arabian Sea, likely to trigger monsoon: IMD

Sunil Kamble, the IMD head for Mumbai, told CNBC-TV18 that the low-pressure area will be formed Tuesday and take two days to convert into a depression. However, until then, no significant rainfall activity is expected.

A low-pressure area will be formed in the Arabia Sea, a little away from the Kerala coastal line by June 6, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) told CNBC-TV18 on Monday. After that, it will develop into a depression within the next 48 hours.

Once formed, the depression could escalate into a cyclone but the IMD has not classified it as one yet. Only after the depression is formed will the weather department be able to comment on the possible cyclone's intensity and its path.

In meteorology, a low-pressure area is a region where the atmospheric pressure is lower than that of surrounding locations. They are commonly associated with cloudy, windy weather accompanied by possible rain or storms.