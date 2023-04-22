L'Oreal targets 100% recycled plastic packaging by 2030

L'Oreal one of the world's leading beauty companies, aims to have 100 percent recycled plastic for all its packaging by 2030, towards which it has already made significant progress.

Alexandra Palt, Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer and CEO at Foundation L'Oreal, said the brand is already at over 60 percent of recycled plastic in its packaging.

Palt said, “L'Oreal is serious about sustainability. In 2030, it means 100 percent recycled plastic for all our packaging. We are already at over 60 percent of recycled plastic, it means 95 percent of ingredients come from natural bio sources or abundant minerals. It means a transformation in the way we distribute our products, but also new things like new ways of consumption, refill recharge so that every consumer also can make a choice.”

In 2012, L'Oreal signed its first transformation strategy on sustainability, where it pledged to create 100 percent eco-designed products.

Since then, the company has been working to achieve this goal. In 2020, L'Oreal reported that it had already achieved 95 percent of eco-designed products. This is an impressive feat, but the company is not resting on its laurels. According to Palt, the brand is serious about sustainability and will continue its sustainability efforts.

Sustainability has been a big focus point, not only at an individual level but for governments and organisations as well. Global as well as domestic brands are focusing big time on sustainability, gender equality, and inclusivity.

L'Oreal is just one among the many companies that are talking about the big leap they are taking into inclusivity, gender equality, and sustainability as well.

However, L'Oreal's sustainability efforts are not limited to its products. The brand is also looking at new ways of distribution, such as refill and recharge systems, to reduce packaging waste. This means customers will be able to choose products that come in refillable containers, reducing the need for new packaging.

