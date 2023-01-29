Parts of Delhi receive light rainfall, IMD predicts wet spell in adjoining areas till Monday

On Saturday, the minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 6.1 degrees Celsius and the maximum at 23.8 degrees Celsius.

Parts of Delhi witnessed light showers on Sunday as the national capital's minimum temperature settled at 6.4 degrees Celsius, which was three notches below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department said.

Apart from Delhi-NCR, the IMD also predicted a wet spell over northwest India including parts of Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh — on Sunday and Monday, with light to moderate rain and winds with a speed of 20-40 km/hour.

The IMD said there is a low pressure area over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining East Equatorial Indian Ocean. At 8.30am on Sunday, the relative humidity was recorded at 95 percent, it added.

The met department predicted generally cloudy skies with light rain and thundershowers during the day, and said the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 17 degrees Celsius.

The Beating Retreat ceremony , which marks the formal end of the Republic Day celebrations, is scheduled to be held at Vijay Chowk on Sunday.

Parts of Rajasthan recorded 10 to 30 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours due to an active western disturbance leading to a slight drop in temperatures, a MeT department official said on Sunday.

Sahada of Bhilwara, Relmagra of Rajsamand, Dabok of Udaipur, Bheem of Rajsamand recorded 30 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Various other places across the state recorded 10 to 20 mm rainfall during the same period.

In the last 24 hours, state capital Jaipur recorded a maximum temperature of 24.6 degrees Celsius and minimum of 12.4 degrees Celsius.

With inputs from PTI