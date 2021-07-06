Less than 50% Indians troubled by climate change: Survey 

Only 48 percent of Indians are concerned about climate change across the globe, according to a recent survey. The Mintel Sustainability Barometer 2021 survey saw only 48 percent of the respondents from India rank climate change as an environmental problem to be concerned about. The survey by Mintel was conducted across 16 countries -- Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Poland, Spain, South Korea, Thailand, the UK, and the US. It measures consumer behaviour and attitude towards climate change.

The survey also revealed that only 45 percent of the respondents from India believe that the country is suffering as a result of climate change. Apart from Indians, most respondents from France, the US, Poland and Australia too were unruffled about climate change.

At the other end of the spectrum, nearly 70 percent of the respondents from South Korea saw climate change as an important issue. This, even as just 38 percent of the country’s respondents felt that the country was actually suffering due to global warming. Respondents from Italy and Japan were also concerned about climate change. Chinese and German respondents felt that their country is feeling the impact of climate change, but they still only represented a small majority.

At the same time, a higher percentage of respondents cited "deforestation, loss of biodiversity or chemicals entering the environment" as one of their top three environmental concerns. Seventy eight percent of Indian respondents listed felling trees, rapid loss of biodiversity and chemical spillages into the environment as areas of concern.

The results of the survey highlight that tangibility plays a major role in deciding how concerned individuals are about the environment. Consumers are more likely to go for sustainable products that may help to mitigate environmental challenges in their own ‘locality.’

"(The survey) signifies the importance of tangibility and localism when it comes to delivering solutions or sustainable products," stated the report from Mintel.