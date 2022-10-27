Lead contamination in India needs corporate and government action for solution

Richard Fuller, President of Pure Earth, Harsha Gourineni, ED at Amara Raja Batteries and Naveen Prakash Sharma, CEO of Gravita India talk about lead contamination and the solutions at work currently.

Car batteries are the biggest consumers of lead, and recycling batteries is one of the big causes of lead contamination among some of the other sources of lead exposure in children. Richard Fuller, President of Pure Earth, Harsha Gourineni, ED at Amara Raja Batteries and Naveen Prakash Sharma, CEO of Gravita India discussed this particular issue with CNBC-TV18 and the solutions at work currently.

Magnitude of lead contamination in India

Richard Fuller said the level of contamination is extraordinary in India for a couple of reasons. "One is we thought we'd gotten rid of lead when we took it out of gasoline in 2000 but now we're finding it's here from car batteries, from contaminated spices, from cookware, and in paint as well. And in a recent study with CSIR and another study with UNICEF, we find that half of the children in India are currently lead-poisoned with elevated blood lead levels," he added.

This means that the children have some level of brain damage, and damage to their frontal cortexes, which translates to reduced intelligence and reduced educational outcomes.

Where does India stand at the moment, what can be done

Talking about recycling of lead batteries, Harsha Gourineni said, "Just to set the context, lead batteries are the most recycled products in the world. They're not only fully recyclable — almost 99 percent is recovered but the recyclability is also progressively getting enhanced."

He also added that manufacturers are making sure to source lead from certified eco-friendly smelters and are continuing to have their own collections. "Our targets are being set both internally and recently, the B2B Amara rules are also stating over the next few years, how those collection targets will scale up. So we will need to ensure that the batteries are coming back to the manufacturer and going through organised channels for safe and effective recycling," he added.

How big is the unorganised sector where unsafe recycling of batteries takes place

"The batteries which are collected from the post-consumer are not getting recycled through formal recyclers. While it is the batteries that are coming from the institution or industry, they are coming to formal recycling," said Naveen Prakash Sharma. He estimates that almost 50 percent of recycling in the country is happening either in informal recycling or not in eco-friendly recycling.

