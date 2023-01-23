Why Ladakh's Sonam Wangchuk, who inspired 3 Idiots, will go on a fast from Jan 26

Climate protest: In a YouTube video, titled 'Ladakh ki Mann ki Baat,' Wangchuk said 'all is not well' in Ladakh, referring to the glacier melt in the area being hastened by the bustle of tourism, commerce and activity. He urged PM Modi to do something about it.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Rising Parent Royalties — Time to clampdown on royalty payment to 51% foreign owners
Jan 23, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Budget 2023: Why we need more reliable and responsive healthcare infrastructure
Jan 23, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Rajiv Bajaj hopes Budget 2023 would rethink EV subsidies for adoption to take off
Jan 21, 2023 IST18 Min(s) Read
Worldview: Battered Pakistan back to the Gulf
Jan 21, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
ALL IS NOT WELL in Ladakh!In my latest video I appeal to @narendramodi ji to intervene & give safeguards to eco-fragile Ladakh.To draw attention of Govt & the world I plan to sit on a 5 day #ClimateFast from 26 Jan at Khardungla pass at 18000ft -40 °Chttps://t.co/ECi3YlB9kU— Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) January 21, 2023
A TEST RUN SUCCESSFUL !All's well at minus 20°C.Inching closer to my #ClimateFast at #Khardungla 18,000 ft minus 40 °C starting 26th January...This test was on my rooftop at #HIAL Phyang at 11,500 ft#SaveLadakh@ClimateReality@UNFCCC @UNDP_India #ilivesimply @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/apv0NDrZAg— Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) January 23, 2023