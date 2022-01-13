Kidney stones to insomnia, here’s how climate change is disrupting our daily lives

As global temperatures rose by about 1 degree Celsius between 1901 and 2020, different sectors felt the impact of climate change. The most talked about impacts are changes in weather patterns like droughts and flooding, melting of the permanently frozen ground on the Arctic, sea water rise and wildfires. However, the accumulation of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere is affecting human lives in every way, shrinking life spans, deteriorating quality of life and destroying livelihoods.

Here’s how climate change is disturbing the rhythms of everyday life:

Sleeplessness: According to the Philips Global Sleep Survey conducted in 2019, about 62 percent of people across the world feel they do not get proper sleep at night. Rising temperatures have disrupted the quality of sleep, the GlobalCitizen report said. Also, those who have been affected by natural calamities such as wildfires and hurricanes struggle to get proper sleep for months after the disaster.

Allergies and kidney stones

Climate change is not just an environmental issue, it is a serious threat to public health as well. Climate change has prolonged the allergy season, which causes allergy and asthma attacks.

A recent study, conducted by researchers at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and published in the Scientific Reports journal, said there would be an increase in cases of kidney stones over the next seven decades as a result of climate change.

Food crisis

Climate change is affecting global food production, not only making essential items expensive but also reducing supplies. The unprecedented exploitation of the world’s land and water resources combined with climate change has led to at least a half-billion people living in places that are turning into deserts, The New York Times said, quoting a United Nations report.

Rising cost of living

Natural disasters caused by climate change have not just damaged homes, jacking up construction costs but also made electricity bills more expensive. With insurance companies making huge payouts for damaged homes, many have raised premiums to offset their costs. A Columbia Climate School report said between 2005 and 2015, home insurance rates in the US had gone up more than 50 percent.

Traffic from hell

Erratic weather patterns will increase the stress on transportation infrastructure like roads, tunnels and bridges, causing more breakdowns and failures.