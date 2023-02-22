This Indian state has begun a mission to become sanitary napkin-free

In a bid to address the issue of the accumulation of enormous quantities of napkins, the Kerala government will soon kickstart a revolutionary drive at the grassroot level to promote menstrual cups among women.

Two Indian villages recently became sanitary napkin-free and both were from the same state – Kerala. Drawing confidence, the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government has started a mission to rid the state of non-biodegradable sanitary napkin waste. The state Budget even allocated Rs 10 crore for seeing that the mission gets all the focus it needs.

This is for the first time in India that a state government has decided to start a grassroots-level drive to promote menstrual cups — also called M-Cups which are silicone reusable containers and a sustainable alternative for non-biodegradable sanitary napkins used by a majority of women in India.

"Awareness programmes and campaigns will be conducted at the government level in schools, colleges and workplaces. An amount of Rs 10 crore is earmarked for this," Finance Minister KN Balagopal said in his February 3 Budget speech.

The initiatives have already begun. Kumbalangi in Ernakulam and Muhamma in Alappuzha district became sanitary napkin-free after M-Cups and cloth pads were distributed as part of panchayat-level sustainable menstruation campaigns. Thiruthiparambu in Thrissur and Palakuzha in Ernakulam also announced similar goals.

According to figures shared by Balagopal, over 100 tonnes of non-biodegradable waste is generated through the usage of sanitary napkins by just 5,000 women for five years. Apart from the environmental impact, recent studies pointed to possible health issues due to the constant use of pads and there is a certain cost attached to buying napkins also, he told PTI. It was for these reasons, Kerala came up with a sustainable, eco-friendly and cost-effective alternative and decided to promote M-Cups.

As per a PTI report, considering the number of women belonging to 13-45 year age group, it could be assumed that 80 lakh to one crore women are using sanitary napkins in Kerala alone.

A special focus would be laid on schools, in partnership with health, social welfare and environment departments and panchayats.

The ‘Thinkal project by Alappuzha Municipality in 2019 was one of the first drives implemented at the government level to push the uptake of M-Cups. Public sector company Hindustan Lifecare Limited (HLL) distributed nearly 5,000 menstrual cups during the drive.

Anitha Thampi, technical and operations director of HLL, told PTI the Thinkal project in Alappuzha was a success as its acceptance rate was 91.5 percent.

"There was some reluctance initially, but those who started using it wholeheartedly. Considering the napkin cost, 5,000 beneficiaries alone can together save up to Rs 10 lakh during the period," she added.