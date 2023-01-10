Joshimath Crisis: Uttarakhand CM Dhami says state will put in all its resources

One such speculation is the hydropower project by the National Thermal Power Corporation, among other construction work in the city that was stopped on December 5 under local administrative orders.

While local authorities on Tuesday began demolitions of hotels and houses with cracks, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and his government are on the lookout for the "real reason" behind the sinking town of Joshimath.

Dhami said it is still too early to comment on exactly what caused the sinkage before the expert report comes out. Many "versions" are avaiable to explain the reason behind the present problem, he said. The government will re-assess its urban development policy if needed, he added.

One such speculation is the hydropower project by the National Thermal Power Corporation, among other construction work in the city that was stopped on December 5 under local administrative orders.

In an interview with News18, Dhami said that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are among the teams investigating the latest land subsidence incident.

Over 670 houses have cracks and 81 families have been shifted to safer areas so far, Dhami reported. The Uttarakhand government is working on a long-term plan for such houses and plans on permanently moving people to nearby places such as Pipalkoti and Gauchar. At present, the government's priority is to save people, the chief minister said.

"We are hopeful Joshimath will be saved," Dhami said. "I am requesting everyone to come foward and do whatever possible for Joshimath."

Regarding concerns about the cost of rehabilitation, CM Dhami said that it would not be a problem and that the state would put all of its resources into it. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his concern about the safety of affected families and his office and the Centre have also assured aid in the matter, Dhami said.

The administration has also asserted to complete sewage and drainage work in Joshimath before the onset of the monsoon season. Home to one of the four cardinal institutions established by Adi Shankara, Joshimath or Jyotirmath holds grave religious and spiritual influence to its people. It is also a strategically located city as a gateway to several Himalayan mountains.

To prevent incidents such as this, the Uttarakhand government will also survey and assess the load bearing capacity of towns like Karnprayag, Mussoorie, Nainital, Pauri and Tehri. Renovation work at the Badrinath Dham is being done per environment norms, Dhami assured.

