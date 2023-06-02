Jal Jeevan Mission: Maybe it's time to shift focus to groundwater to ensure taps don’t run dry

As per the Jal Jeevan Mission data, over 5.75 lakh villages out of 6 lakh villages in India, have tap water connection. And from that, only 33 percent of total villages have access to Functional Household Tap Connections (FHTC) as per government data.

With 45 percent of India’s households yet to get access to running water, the government is on overdrive to achieve its targets under the Jal Jeevan Mission by the end of 2024. But connections will be meaningless if these households have no groundwater to draw up to. This is because India's water needs are largely met by groundwater.

As per the Jal Jeevan Mission data, over 5.75 lakh villages out of 6 lakh villages in India, have tap water connection. And from that, only 33 percent of total villages have access to Functional Household Tap Connections (FHTC) as per government data.

A fully functional tap water connection is defined as a household getting at least 55 litres per capita per day of drinking water all throughout the year. The Jal ministry data suggest 2 lakh out 5.75 lakh villages get regular water and for rest the functionality is less than 90 percent.