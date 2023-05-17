Breaking News
Hinduja Group chairman SP Hinduja dies at age of 87 in London
homeenvironment NewsIt's time for India to take action on energy transition: Denmark Ambassador

By Anushka Sharma  May 17, 2023 6:40:59 PM IST (Published)

Over the past 40 years, Denmark has integrated 7 GW of wind and PV solar capacity into the electric grid. 2022, As per the fresh numbers from 2022, the country’s electricity needs are now covered by 60% renewables. Denmark Ambassador Freddy Svane speaks at the SIA Fest, a joint initiative by Tata Power and News18, aimed to promote their mass movement Sustainable Is Attainable (SIA) by creating an open forum for dialogue to drive green energy adoption in India.

It is time for India to take action on energy transition, said Denmark Ambassador Freddy Svane on Wednesday adding that the country has set really ambitious target and cannot afford to ignore one source of energy now.

Denmark Ambassador was speaking at the SIA Fest, a joint initiative by Tata Power and News18, aimed to promote their mass movement Sustainable Is Attainable (SIA) by creating an open forum for dialogue to drive green energy adoption in India.
Svane said, "It takes three things: visionary political leadership, innovative business community and will and risk taking among bureaucrats."
X