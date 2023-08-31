ISA wants to establish replicable solar project models in member countries, says Power Minister

The International Solar Alliance (ISA) intends to establish replicable solar project models for its member countries, Minister for Power and New & Renewable Energy and President of ISA RK Singh said. As a result of these projects, primary schools and rural healthcare centres in these 3 countries will get solar power due to ISA's grants.

Singh, in a virtual inauguration ceremony, inaugurated three solar power demonstration projects located in Comoros, Mali, and Uganda. He underscored that the commitment to undertake such projects is aimed at improving well-being of the underserved.

The organization has already implemented demonstration projects across eight countries, encompassing a diverse array of solar initiatives, ranging from solarizing health centers to schools and irrigation systems. These projects include the solarization of health centres in Comoros, Guyana, Niger, Uganda and Mali; the solar irrigation project in Jamaica and Togo; and the solarization of school buildings in Kiribati and Uganda.

In Uganda, an ISA grant facilitated the commissioning of solar power systems with battery storage for a rural healthcare center and three primary schools, totaling 8.5 kilowatt peak capacity and 17.2 kilowatt-hour battery storage, at a cost of $48,835.

Similarly, in Comoros, solarization of two rural healthcare centres in Banguoikouni and Ivembeni, with a capacity of 15 kilo-watt peak and a 33 kilo-watt hour battery storage system, has been completed at a total cost of $49,999.

In Mali, three rural healthcare centers were solarized in Koula, Sinzani, and Doumba, with a 13 kilowatt peak capacity and 43 kilowatt-hour battery storage, at a combined cost of $49,995.

Virtually addressing ISA's 5th regional meeting in Rwanda's Kigali with representatives from 36 countries and ministers from 15 countries participating; Singh emphasized the significance of the joint report produced by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) and the International Solar Alliance. The report on “Roadmap of Solar Energy for Universal Energy Access” outlines strategies to utilize solar-powered solutions in addressing global energy access challenges, presenting case studies, innovative policies, and examples of deploying solar mini-grids.

He emphasized the relevance of the report's findings, especially for Africa, as it emphasizes approaches centered around mini-grids and distributed renewable energy that can effectively tackle diverse energy access scenarios.