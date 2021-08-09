IPCC climate change report flags ‘code red' warning; What it means for India  

The United Nations climate panel released its latest report on climate change on August 9. Action Report 6 from Working Group 1 of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) highlighted the effects of global warming. The report made a forecast of what lies ahead for humanity as a result of the incessant rise in global temperatures caused by heightening global emissions.

For India in particular, climate change will lead to drastic environmental and ecological changes, many of which may prove to be irreversible.

The IPCC has predicted that India will see even further acceleration in the recession of the glaciers and snow caps on the Himalayas across the 21st century. As temperatures increase, glaciers will melt and shrink in the northern Himalayas, and the area covered with snow will decrease significantly. At the same time, rainfall is expected to intensify across the Himalayan region.

The frequency of rainfall is expected to increase across the rest of the country as well. The IPCC predicts that precipitation over the year, and during the monsoon season, will increase substantially. Heavy rain is expected to lash all of India.

The monsoon will continue to weaken and behave more erratically across the region. This will push millions of farmers, who are mainly dependent on monsoon rainfall, over the edge.

At the same time, global warming will also continue to show its violent extremes. Even as precipitation levels rise, heat waves will increase in both intensity and frequency. More frequent heat waves will be compounded by the intense rainfall to create dangerous levels of humidity.

The expert panel also found that the Indian Ocean is warming up much faster than other oceans in the world. A continuing increase in temperature would directly lead to a rapid rise in sea level. In the worst-case scenarios, major Indian cities like Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, among others, could be flooded or even fully submerged.

The IPCC report has been flagged as a “code red” for humanity, forecasting the possible future that awaits the world if emissions are not drastically reduced and major steps are not taken to contain climate change.