International Tiger Day is celebrated so that humans and tigers can coexist harmoniously. Countries all over the world celebrate this day as a comprehensive effort to protect tigers and their natural habitat at a global level.

International Tiger Day is celebrated on July 29 every year to raise awareness about the conservation of tigers. Tigers, listed as an endangered species in many regions worldwide, face numerous threats to their survival, including habitat loss and poaching. Countries all over the world celebrate this day as a comprehensive effort to protect tigers and their natural habitat at a global level. International Tiger Day is celebrated so that humans and tigers can coexist harmoniously.

History

International Tiger Day, or Global Tiger Day, was proposed for the first time in 2010 during the Saint Petersburg Tiger Summit in Russia. Many countries agreed to join an agreement to safeguard tigers. Among these countries were thirteen tiger range countries including India, Russia, and China. At the Saint Petersburg Summit, the countries committed to a resolution to double the number of tigers by 2022, which is also the Chinese year of the tiger. Since then, International Tiger Day has been celebrated every year.

Significance

Tigers are mostly found in Asia and Africa. Unfortunately, because of poaching and habitat loss, more than 95 percent of tigers have been killed, leaving the remaining 5 percent severely endangered. Tigers play a crucial role in the food chain and in maintaining the balance of ecosystems.

It is critical to save these animals before they become extinct. The importance of tigers for the environment, the threats they face from poaching for body parts, and the immediate measures required to safeguard this endangered species are all highlighted on International Tiger Day.

Theme