International Plastic Bag Free Day: How to say no to plastic bags

Plastic bags have a short lifespan of only about 12 minutes, yet they can take up to 1000 years to decompose completely. Even when they do break down, they don't disappear entirely
International Plastic Bag Free Day is celebrated on July 3. It is intended to increase public awareness of the damaging effects that single-use plastic bags have on the environment.
The story behind International Plastic Bag Free Day goes back to 2008 when Rezero, a member of Zero Waste Europe (ZWE), took the first steps to make a change. Since then, nations worldwide have been inspired to join this movement and take action against the prevalent use of plastic bags. Notably, in 2015, the European Union passed directives to reduce the consumption of single-use plastic bags. In 2022, Bangladesh made history by becoming the first country to officially ban thin, single-use plastic bags, inspiring other nations like India to follow suit.
But why is International Plastic Bag Free Day so significant?
It's because International Plastic Bag Free Day spreads an important message: it's time to break free from the grip of plastic bags and find sustainable alternatives. Plastic bags have a short lifespan of only about 12 minutes, yet they can take up to 1000 years to decompose completely. Even when they do break down, they don't disappear entirely. Instead, they break into smaller toxic particles that continue to harm our environment. The World Counts estimates that we use 5 trillion plastic bags annually as a whole, with each of us being responsible for over 700 bags.
So, how can we celebrate this day and contribute to a plastic-free future?
There are several ways to get involved. Start by sharing information about the detrimental impact of plastic bags with friends, family and colleagues. Organise talks and discussions in your schools, colleges and workplaces to educate others about the need for change. One of the most effective actions you can take is to encourage people around you to switch to reusable bags.
By opting for durable alternatives, we can significantly reduce the demand for plastic bags and help safeguard our planet. Here are ten alternatives to Single-use Plastic Bags:
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
India's new-age companies have had their best quarter since listing, but that's only half the story
Jun 30, 2023 IST4 Min Read
World Social Media Day | Here's why it is important to strike a balance between online and offline life
Jun 30, 2023 IST5 Min Read
Beyond Binaries | BJP vs Jats — here's how the resistance building up and why is it a challenge that BJP can't ignore
Jun 30, 2023 IST5 Min Read
Where are the Nifty 50, Nifty Bank headed in the July series? A chartist shares his take and top picks
Jun 30, 2023 IST3 Min Read