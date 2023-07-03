International Plastic Bag Free Day: How to say no to plastic bags

Plastic bags have a short lifespan of only about 12 minutes, yet they can take up to 1000 years to decompose completely. Even when they do break down, they don't disappear entirely

International Plastic Bag Free Day is celebrated on July 3. It is intended to increase public awareness of the damaging effects that single-use plastic bags have on the environment.

The story behind International Plastic Bag Free Day goes back to 2008 when Rezero, a member of Zero Waste Europe (ZWE), took the first steps to make a change. Since then, nations worldwide have been inspired to join this movement and take action against the prevalent use of plastic bags. Notably, in 2015, the European Union passed directives to reduce the consumption of single-use plastic bags. In 2022, Bangladesh made history by becoming the first country to officially ban thin, single-use plastic bags, inspiring other nations like India to follow suit.

But why is International Plastic Bag Free Day so significant?

It's because International Plastic Bag Free Day spreads an important message: it's time to break free from the grip of plastic bags and find sustainable alternatives. Plastic bags have a short lifespan of only about 12 minutes, yet they can take up to 1000 years to decompose completely. Even when they do break down, they don't disappear entirely. I nstead, they break into smaller toxic particles that continue to harm our environment. The World Counts estimates that we use 5 trillion plastic bags annually as a whole, with each of us being responsible for over 700 bags.

So, how can we celebrate this day and contribute to a plastic-free future?

By opting for durable alternatives, we can significantly reduce the demand for plastic bags and help safeguard our planet. Here are ten alternatives to Single-use Plastic Bags:

Reusable Cloth Bags

Paper Bags

Jute Bags

Hemp Bags

Organic Cotton Bags

Bamboo Bags

Mesh Produce Bags

Upcycled Bags

Tote Bags

Silicone Bags