International Plastic Bag Free Day: History and significance

International Plastic Bag Free Day is celebrated every year on July 3. The aim is to encourage nations to start banning single-use plastics. India has banned all single-use plastic items from July 1. Plastic sticks, flags, polystyrene, plates, cups, glasses, cutlery, straw, trays, wrapping or packing films, plastic bags, plastic or PVC banners less than 100 microns have been banned.

History

International Plastic Bag Free Day is a result of a worldwide initiative by Bag Free World, reported National Today. It was only after 1997 when the Great Plastic Patch was discovered in the ocean that the harm of plastics started to be discussed during the public discourse. But it took until 2002 for the first nation to ban plastics. It was Bangladesh that instituted the first single-use plastic ban after it was found that plastics clogged up storm drains worsening floods and waterlogging down in the country.

Significance

The International Plastic Bag Free Day aims to create awareness about the potential millennia of harm that the continuing use of single-use plastics would bring to planet earth. From contaminating our water systems and soil as plastics degrade into microplastics to polluting rivers, oceans and water bodies across the world, plastics are ruining the planet. While many supporters of plastics point out that these items can be recycled, the reality is that less than 10 percent of plastic is recycled. The process of recycling plastics is complicated and has far more logistical problems than completely phasing out single-use plastics in the first place.