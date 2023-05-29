English
    International Mount Everest Day: Interesting facts about Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay Sherpa

    International Everest Day was established in 2008, the year when Edmund Hillary died. The Nepal government designated May 29 as International Everest Day to highlight the momentous achievement of the climber.

    International Everest Day is marked on May 29 in honour of the remarkable achievement of Edmund Hillary from New Zealand and Tenzing Norgay Sherpa from Nepal. The two battled ice and storms to reach the pinnacle of the highest mountain on the earth on May 29, 1953 and became the first people to do so.

    Mount Everest is situated within the Mahalangur Himal sub-range, which is a prominent section of the Himalayas. Mount Everest is also located on the border between Nepal and China allowing mountaineers to climb from either side.
