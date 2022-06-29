International Day of the Tropics 2022: All you need to know

The International Day of the Tropics, which is observed on June 29 annually, highlights the challenges faced by the nations of the Tropics and the opportunities their citizens have access to. The nations of the tropics are those that fall between the Tropic of Capricorn and the Tropic of Cancer. The majority of Africa, ASEAN countries, Gulf nations, and a significant part of South America fall in the region. The central and the southern parts of India also fall between the two imaginary lines on the globe.

These nations are characterised by their diversity and seasonal variations.

In the past few decades, climate change due to deforestation and rapid urbanisation has become a big concern for the tropical nations.

How did the International Day of the Tropics start?

In 2014, 12 leading tropical research institutions collaborated to come up with a State of the Tropics Report. This report, in a way, was the SWOT analysis of the region, which is increasingly becoming important. Exactly two years after this report was tabled, the United Nations General Assembly adopted resolution A/RES/70/267. This resolution called for June 29 to be observed as the International Day of the Tropics every year.

The day is aimed at increasing awareness about the region and the challenges faced by it. It recognises that the impact of the issues faced by the nations of the Tropics is felt all across the world. Separately, the day also underlines the important role that these countries have to play to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). However, unlike other international days, there is no annual theme for each International Day of the Tropics.

Major challenges faced by the nations of the Tropics

Poverty and undernourishment.

Population explosion.

Slum settlements in urban areas.

Global warming.

Social stigmas.

Terrorism and civil unrest.

There is no denying that despite these impediments, the nations in the region have shown tremendous promise and some of them have even climbed the ladders of prosperity very rapidly. Therefore, the International Day of the Tropics is essential in terms of coming up with unique and innovative solutions for the issues faced by the people in the region. A peaceful and prosperous Tropics region will not only help the world achieve SDG goals but also fuel growth in other parts of the world.