International Day of Action for Rivers highlights need to preserve fresh water

As most of humanity still chooses to turn a blind eye to the environment, the International Day of Action for Rivers, observed on March 14 since 1997, talks about the importance of rivers and the threats they face from pollution and development activities.

The International Day of Action for Rivers is observed on March 14 every year. It was first celebrated in 1997 by the global non-profit organisation International Rivers, which works to protect rivers and the rights of communities that depend on them.

History

The International Day of Action for Rivers was created to have a stakeholder day that would voice the importance of the preservation of fresh water resources across the world. First observed in 1997, currently the day is widely celebrated across Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

Access to clean and flowing water for all is crucial, and people need to have a say in decisions that impact their water and their lives. It is imperative that people stand up for these rights, particularly now. Fresh-water resources are under the threat of overexploitation, being polluted and being used unsustainably.

Despite their significance, fresh-water ecosystems are the most vulnerable globally, with fresh-water species experiencing an 83 percent decline since 1970, double the rate experienced in terrestrial or marine environments. With some of the most impacted by this degradation being local communities, more active participation is needed to change policies, laws and regulations to protect water resources.

Significance

The main goal of the International Day of Action for Rivers is to raise awareness about the importance of rivers and the threats they face. The day is also an opportunity to promote the sustainable use of rivers and mobilise support to fight for the rights of communities that depend on rivers under danger.

The significance of this day lies in the fact that rivers are crucial sources of fresh water for millions of people around the world. Rivers also provide habitats for many species of plants and animals, and they play a vital role in the global water cycle. However, rivers are frequently threatened by pollution, construction of dams, and other human activities that can pose threat to the river ecosystems.