Climate change 'a global problem', RIL to create 100 GW out of 450 GW renewable target of India by 2030: Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Friday said that climate change is an opportunity to create a more resilient future.

Reliance Industries (RIL) will create or enable at least 100 GW out of 450 GW renewable target of India by 2030, said Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Friday while calling climate change 'a global problem'. He further said that RIL has already started developing the green energy complex in Jamnagar with an investment of Rs 75,000 crore.

"The complex will have 4 Giga factories," he said.

"India is planning to create a green hydrogen ecosystem in the country and Reliance Industries is fully committed to fulfilling India's green ambition," he added.

Ambani was addressing the International Climate Summit 2021.

Talking about climate change, he said that it is an opportunity for humankind to renew itself and create a resilient future

"New green revolution has already begun in India and it will make India 100 percent energy independent," he said.

He said that the Indian subcontinent is blessed by the Gods of the sun and wind. India can, hence, generate 1,000 GW of solar energy. With storage and smart grids, Indians can generate their own energy.

"Green hydrogen is key to sustainability for our planet. New technologies are emerging for hydrogen storage and transportation," said Ambani.

He further called climate changes 'the most daunting challenge humankind is facing'.

"Uncontrolled climate change can threaten life on our planet and the only option is a rapid transition to a green era," he said.

Meanwhile, International Climate Summit 2021 is focusing on India's up-and-coming hydrogen ecosystem and the application of hydrogen power to help fulfill India's ever-growing energy needs.

Besides PM Narendra Modi, top representatives of India Inc, global energy industry, automotive industry, and high-ranking officials from India and Europe will also speak at the event. Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, and Power Minister Raj Kumar Singh will also address the event.

-This is a developing copy