India's forest cover is improving, but here's the catch

India’s forest cover has increased by 1,540 sq km from 2019 - 2021 according to the Forest Survey of India’s ‘India State of Forest’ Report 2021, released in January this year.

Explaining the mapping process, Deputy Director General (DDG), FSI, Prakash Lakhchaura described it as "very long, very scientific and transparent". "We are a third party. Since we are not the policy makers, it doesn't affect us as an organisation if the figure has gone up or down. Hence, it is a very transparent process."

Lakhchaura pointed out that the findings are 92 percent accurate as there are technical or human limitations. "We report what we find." He explained that the mapping process includes three broad steps — collating the data via satellites, interpreting the data and ground truthing.

"What do we consider as forest is the question" says researcher and activist C.R. Bijoy. According to the FSI report, "all lands more than one hectare in area with tree canopy density of more than 10 percent" is considered a forest. The report clearly states that no distinction is made on the basis of origin of the crop, species, land ownership and use. "Any kind of plantation is considered as forest, natural or not. Commercial plantations are also being mapped as forest" Bijoy points out.

Looking at the data about land degradation from the years 2003-2005 and 2018-2019, almost 30 percent of India's geographical area has been under degradation. Analysis of the official data by the Delhi based public interest research and advocacy organisation, Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), shows that of the whole degraded land, 22 percent is forested land.

Looking at the data from Bijoy's perspective, the country has lost natural forest and the change is because all kinds of plantation fulfilling the criterion set by FSI is considered while calculating forest cover.

Source: Desertification and Land Degradation Atlas of India, Space Applications Centre, Indian Space Research Organisation; Analysis by CSE-DTE Data Centre

Dr Anil Prakash Joshi, an environment psychologist, activist and founder of the Himalayan Environmental Studies and Conservation Organisation (HESCO), does not consider the FSI data to be joyous.

What is the country's national target, he questions. "33 percent as per the Forest Act 1980." The current data shows that only 21.71 percent of the total geographical area is covered by forests. Joshi, like Bijoy, argues that what kind of trees have been planted, in what kind of soil and climate must be taken in consideration while classifying forests. "When we talk exclusively of forest, it should be natural forests".

Dr Anil Joshi was the recipient of the Padma Shri award in 2006 and Padma Bhushan in 2021.

Joshi brings to notice the disparity between states, with some states having less than 10 percent of forested land. "For example, the total percentage of forested land is just 6.15 in Uttar Pradesh," he points out. Not only the difference in the percentage of green cover, there had been a substantial difference in the change in forest cover from 2019-2021 across states.

Five states with the highest increase in forest cover. (Source: ISFR 2021) Five states with the highest increase in forest cover. (Source: ISFR 2021)

Five states with the highest decrease in forest cover. (Source: ISFR 2021) Five states with the highest decrease in forest cover. (Source: ISFR 2021)

Joshi says that we must compare the 42 years since the Forest Act was passed and the era without any such laws to understand the real progress. "I find everything dwindling, we couldn't do much in the last four decades. The whole forest policy needs to be renewed in my opinion and community participation thought in a better way so the forest can be saved.

Aman Singh, too, weighs on the importance of community in forest management. "Various communities across the country are preserving forests. These lands should be considered under the official definition of forest."

Hailing from Alwar, Rajasthan, Aman Singh is the founder of Krishi Avam Paristhitiki Vikas Sansthan (KRAPAVIS). The organisation focuses on restoring Orans, sacred stretches of land rich in flora and fauna that are conserved by the local communities.

Speaking on how to manage and sustain forests, Bijoy says, "We need to understand this: we want to protect the forests for ourselves, nature does not need us to protect it. We want natural resources in a particular way for our purpose."

"It's not wrong," he clarifies. "It's a proven fact that biodiversity is rich where there are humans." Giving examples of tribal communities co-existing with nature he said, "It's good for both nature and the humans."