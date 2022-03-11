Indian Railways looks to achieve net-zero emission by 2030: Official

The Indian Railways plans to achieve net-zero carbon emission by 2030 and its focus is also on increasing network capacity, Railway Board Secretary R.N. Singh said on March 11. Singh, while addressing the '4th Smart Railway Conclave' organised by FICCI, said the Railways' current emphasis is on its share of freight and passenger transport on economic as well as environmental considerations.

It has also formulated an ambitious investment programme that primarily focuses on network capacity enhancement and advancement of core assets, including tracks, network, station redevelopment, and upgrading signalling and locomotives, he said. "The Railways plans to electrify its entire broad-gauge network by December 2023 to achieve the goal of 'net-zero' carbon emission by 2030," Singh, who is also the principal executive director (infra), said.

He added that it is expected that reliance on fossil fuel-based power for the Indian Railways will be significantly reduced by 2030. "Indian Railways recently launched the National Rail plan where the primary objective is to develop capacity ahead of demand and enhance the rail freight share from 27 percent to 45 percent by 2030 through massive capital investment," Singh said.