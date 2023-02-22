English
Indian Railways completes electrification in 6 zones in Uttar Pradesh

By Abhimanyu Sharma  Feb 22, 2023 3:31:15 PM IST (Published)

India is on its way to becoming the largest green railway network in the world.

The Indian Railways has fully electrified six zones in Uttar Pradesh: East Coast Railway, North Central Railway, North Eastern Railway, Eastern Railway, West Central Railway and South Eastern Railway.

A Press Information Bureau release stated that with this update, the Indian Railways has completed the electrification of all BG routes in Uttar Pradesh. India is on its way to becoming the largest green railway network in the world, it added.
Along with these broad gauge (BG) networks that now run on electric traction, highly utilised network (HUN-5) Jhansi-Muzaffarpur-Katni has also been electrified.
ALSO READ | Andhra Pradesh gets India's longest electrified rail tunnel
This will improve connectivity between Jhansi-Lucknow-Barabanki-Burhwal, Gonda-Anand Nagar-Gorakhpur-Valmiki Nagar-Sugauli, Muzaffarpur-Bachwara and Narkatiaganj-Raxaul-Sitamarhi-Darbhanga-Samastipur, Sitamarhi-Muzaffarpur-Hajipur including Bhatni-Varanasi—Naini(Allahabad)-Manikpur-Satna-Katni and Chhapra-Varanasi, PIB said.
The Ministry of Railways tweeted about this milestone and said, "To further Indian Railways' progress towards #Mission100PercentElectrification, Broad Gauge rail network in Uttar Pradesh has now been 100% electrified."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined in on the celebration, quoting the tweet with a message: "Very good!"
Indian Railwaysrailway electrificationUttar Pradesh

