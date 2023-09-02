Indian-American millionaire and Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has drawn criticism after calling climate change a ‘hoax’ at the first Republican debate last week. Ramaswamy made this comment when GOP candidates were arguing over global warming and other climate-related changes on August 24.

According to a BBC report, calling himself a candidate who "isn't bought or paid", Ramaswamy said, "I'm the only candidate on stage who isn't bought and paid for, so I can say this…. Climate change is a hoax. More people are dying of bad climate change policies than they are of actual climate change."

Notably, his remarks were booed by the crowd and also slammed by former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who went on to compare Ramaswamy with ChatGPT

After his controversial remarks during the first GOP debate, US President Joe Biden called Ramaswamy’s comments "dangerous and irresponsible". Former Vice-President Mike Pence also took a sharp jibe and claimed that Ramaswamy is "far from reality."

During the debate, Ramaswamy also made comments on carbon emissions. While taking a veiled dig at the present US government and its carbon policies, he said that the "anti-carbon agenda of the government is a wet blanket on the country's economy".

He also took to his Instagram handle and asserted, "will abandon the anti-carbon cult in the US — and refuse to let the rest of the world bully us about it either."

The Earth’s surface area is covered with more plant life today than 50 years ago - because, yes, carbon is plant food and surface temperatures are a little higher. I’m pro-environment. Clean air. Clean water. Preserving national parks. Ironically these things are put on the back… pic.twitter.com/bmGDQg7Guo — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) August 31, 2023

Calling himself pro-environment, the youngest Republican candidate in the next year’s US Presidential poll race said, "The Earth’s surface area is covered with more plant life today than 50 years ago - because, yes, carbon is plant food and surface temperatures are a little higher. I’m pro-environment. Clean air. Clean water. Preserving national parks. Ironically these things are put on the back burner in a world where our only focus is the climate cult itself."