IMD to now forecast 'what the temperature actually feels like'. Here's how

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) is planning to issue Heat Index (HI) readings for weather stations across the country this summer, several media reports said. If released, these readings would give people 'a sense of what the temperature actually feels like,' or 'real feel' in addition to the day’s maximum and minimum temperatures.

As per reports, the Meteorological Department will calculate Heat Index using multiple models that will factor in the maximum temperature, relative humidity, wind speed and cloud cover in an area. A colour-based warning – yellow, orange or red will be issued thereafter by IMD.

Delhi would be among first Indian cities where this index would be rolled out. In the national capital, the heat index is likely to be available for the Safdarjung weather station. The reason is because long-term data on temperature, wind and humidity are available for this observatory.

IMD scientist Kuldeep Srivastava said to Indian Express, “We expect that this summer, we will be able to do a heat hazard analysis for the country. We may initially begin with Delhi and then expand to other parts of the country. Our temperature here in Delhi may be close to 40 degrees, but it feels hotter. This is because of high relative humidity levels, that is moisture is higher in the atmosphere and sweat is unable to evaporate, meaning that discomfort is higher.”

“We are also collecting more data and this will be expanded. It may be map-based. There has been a demand for this sort of index over the past few years. This is being planned but could take some time to be operational since it needs more study. We hope to make it operational by around May or June this year. It will be like a warning, possibly a colour-coded one on what sort of impact the heat index can have and what actions are to be taken,” he added.

Heat Index is used worldwide and especially in tropical countries to understand the extent of discomfort being felt by a person by factoring in both humidity and temperature. Heat Index is often highest during the months of June and July when humidity levels remain around 40-50 percent with temperatures soaring over 40 degrees Celsius in many parts.