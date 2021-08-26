India well ahead of schedule to meet Paris Agreement goals, says Power Minister

While nations across the world are scrambling to meet their climate goals set out in the Paris Agreement, India may already be on its way to achieving them ahead of time. Delivering a keynote address, Union Power Minister R.K. Singh said on August 24 that India is well on its way to reaching the climate goals it had set out in the Paris Agreement, five years ago.

“India has been aggressively pushing for energy efficiency improvements for the past two decades through a combination of innovative market mechanisms and business models, institutional strengthening and capacity building, as well as demand creation measures,” Singh said.

What has India achieved so far?

India had agreed to reduce its emission intensity by 35 percent over its 2005 levels of emissions by the year 2030, as was set out in the country’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs). According to Singh, India had already managed to reduce its emissions by 28 percent through a combination of policy changes and strong impetus towards renewable energy. Singh also highlighted that the country was aiming to exceed its NDCs well before the time that had been set out for it.

Singh’s statements came at the ‘INDIA-ISA Energy Transition Dialogue 2021,’ which was organised by the International Solar Alliance.

India’s progress towards its NDC goal would make the third-largest polluter in the world by total emissions, one of the only nations that were on their way to reach the goals set out in the 2015 United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP 21.

What about the future?

Singh estimates that by 2050, India would be using renewables to source 80-85 percent of its overall power capacity generation. While electricity demand continues to jump up, the demand would allow further expansion of renewable capacity in the country. India plans to have 450 GW of renewable energy by 2030. The peak demand that the country saw was at 200 GW in July. The country produced a peak of 43.1 GW through solar and wind generation in July, another all-time high.

“All India power-demand crossed 200 GW at 12:01 hrs today," the office of RK Singh had said in a tweet on 7 July.

“The country witnessed highest-ever demand for power at 12:01 hours on 7th July 2021. This demand of 200,570 MW was 17.6% higher than in July 2020 (on 2nd at 22:21 hours). This was brought out in the system operations highlights for July 2021, put out by the Power System Operation Corporation Ltd (POSOCO)," the Power Ministry statement had said.

India would be scaling up its renewable ambitions with regulatory and policy support as the industry slowly becomes self-sustainable. The renewable sector is constantly evolving with technological changes, developing competition and as supply improves.

Singh highlighted that many nations needed to have concrete discussions over their roadmaps towards reaching higher renewable percentages and lowering their emissions.

“I hope this dialogue kicks off an exchange of best practices between India and ISA member countries, while also outlining the future roadmap as a collective step towards achieving climate goals. I hope this makes the road to transition easier for many countries where many communities still rely on fossil fuels and need national decarbonisation strategies to transition smoothly,” Singh said.