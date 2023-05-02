Weather update: Heavy rainfall hits North India amid 3-day orange warning

Meanwhile, a cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over the southeast Bay of Bengal around May 6. A low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region during the subsequent 48 hours.

A three-day orange warning is in place across almost the entirety of North India as the Western Disturbances are bringing rainfall to the area. The national capital of Delhi is also reporting rain this morning.

Simultaneously, heavy rainfall has been reported in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, where the India Meteorological Department has issued an orange warning.

Speaking to ANI on Monday night, IMD Chief for Himachal Pradesh Surender Paul said that heavy rainfall warnings have been issued in some areas for the next 2-3 days.

In the last 24 hours, it rained all over Himachal Pradesh with Kangra receiving maximum rainfall, Paul said. He added that there were reports of hailstorms in Shimla and Jubbal.

Rain will continue in the region for the next 48 hours following a significant drop in high temperatures.

Earlier today, due to bad weather conditions in Kedarnath, local officials in Uttarakhand had to stop the registration for pilgrims until May 3.

People with heart problems or breathing problems need to be extra careful, Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar said. Extra caution is necessary for coming to a height of 11,000 feet, he added.

Some pilgrims en route to Badrinath and Kedarnath via Srinagar were even appealed to by local officials to stay in Srinagar till the weather cleared up.