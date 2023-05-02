Weather update: Heavy rainfall hits North India amid 3-day orange warning

2 Min(s) Read
Meanwhile, a cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over the southeast Bay of Bengal around May 6. A low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region during the subsequent 48 hours.
A three-day orange warning is in place across almost the entirety of North India as the Western Disturbances are bringing rainfall to the area. The national capital of Delhi is also reporting rain this morning.
Simultaneously, heavy rainfall has been reported in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, where the India Meteorological Department has issued an orange warning.