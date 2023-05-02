Breaking News
Govt considers HZL's plan to buy Vedanta's zinc assets a closed chapter
Weather update: Heavy rainfall hits North India amid 3-day orange warning

By CNBCTV18.com May 2, 2023

Meanwhile, a cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over the southeast Bay of Bengal around May 6. A low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region during the subsequent 48 hours.

A three-day orange warning is in place across almost the entirety of North India as the Western Disturbances are bringing rainfall to the area. The national capital of Delhi is also reporting rain this morning.

Meanwhile, a cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over the southeast Bay of Bengal around May 6. A low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region during the subsequent 48 hours.
Simultaneously, heavy rainfall has been reported in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, where the India Meteorological Department has issued an orange warning.
