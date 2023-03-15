India to get pre-monsoon rains from March 16, says Skymet Weather

The rain will bring down the higher than normal heat conditions prevailing across the country.
Almost entire India will witness pre-monsoon rain between March 16 and 23, private weather monitoring agency Skymet said on Wednesday. The rain will bring down the higher than normal heat conditions prevailing across the country.
Upcoming rain spell may damage crops ready for harvest in Rajasthan and Gujarat. Possible rain will benefit Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, Skymet said.
This comes amid an IMD warning of a hotter than usual season in March, April and May this year in India. The weather department warned that central and northwest India will have a very high probability of experiencing heatwaves in the coming months.
The major concerns during a heatwave are the impact on crops and food supply, power generation, and the health of citizens.
Howvever, the IMD had predicted isolated rains over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and northeast India.
India experienced a massive heatwave in 2022 that stretched over most of the subcontinent including neighbouring Pakistan. The heatwave, which occurred between March and April, resulted in the death of 90 individuals and saw the hottest March in the region since 1901.
Skymet however said a cyclonic circulation is prevailing over southeast Rajasthan and adjoining areas and trough is extending from south interior Karnataka to Konkan across north interior Karnataka while another trough is extending from Jharkhand to Telangana across Chhattisgarh at lower levels.
A fresh Western disturbance will approach Western Himalayas from March 16, it said.
