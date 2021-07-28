India skips London meeting on climate change; here's why

India has skipped a two-day ministerial meeting on climate change in London, which was mapped out to lay the ground work for the COP 26 meet that happens in November in Glasgow.

The decision comes following India's announcement a few days back on its disagreement with the language on net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

India said that it may not be adequate in view of fast depleting carbon reserves. They also urged G20 countries to bring down their per capita carbon emissions to the world average because it will allow other developing countries to grow.

Remember, India's current greenhouse emissions are just 1/3 of the global average that is currently and countries like US, Canada, Germany, Australia, UK have much higher per capita emissions than the global average and that is why despite India being the third largest emitter in the world, stands at 134th rank as far as per capita emissions are concerned of course, population plays a big role there.

So overall, this move has been receiving a lot of criticism. But it is important to remember that main summit is in November, the big one which the entire global economy will be watching out for and also a lot more countries have also supported India's idea and India stand on carbon emission norms.

However, the government later clarified that India couldn't attend the climate meet in London due to technical issues.

To know more, watch the video.