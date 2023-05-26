English
    India to review cheetah's relocation in Madhya Pradesh

    India to review cheetah's relocation in Madhya Pradesh
    By CNBCTV18.com May 26, 2023 2:37:12 PM IST (Updated)

    The terms of Reference of the Cheetah Project Steering Committee also include opening the cheetah habitat for eco-tourism and suggesting regulations in this regard.

    The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has constituted a Cheetah Project Steering Committee to review progress, monitor and advice the Madhya Pradesh Forest Department and the NTCA on cheetah relocation in the state. The decision was taken after six cheetahs, who were brought as part of the translocation project, died in the last two months.

    As per a press release by the government, Rajesh Gopal, Secretary General of the Global Tiger Forum will head the committee. "The Steering Committee shall be in force for a period of two years and will hold at least one meeting every month, besides taking field visits as and when required," the government's statement said.
