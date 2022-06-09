'Biased and unscientific': India rejects Yale’s climate index that ranks it lowest in the world

The Indian government has strongly objected to the results of the recently released Environmental Performance Index (EPI) 2022, which placed India at the lowest rank in the world at 180.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change rebutted the basis of the rankings, which were published by the Yale Center for Environmental Law & Policy, calling the methodology “biased, unscientific” and based on “unfounded assumptions”.

The EPI Index in its current format was first published in 2018. It measures the effectiveness of national policies to meet key environmental targets and scores by countries. The 2022 index measured 180 countries in 11 categories using 40 performance indicators. The index was published in collaboration by the Yale Center for Environmental Law and Policy with the Center for International Earth Science Information Network, Columbia University.

The Indian government in a detailed explanation stated that the index had failed to measure several key metrics while at the same time not assigning proper weightage to the performance indicators. One of the contentions raised was the fact that India’s greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) were calculated based on historical data and not modelling that takes changes into account.

“This (the Projected GHG Emissions levels in 2050 indicator) is computed based on average rate of change in emission of the last 10 years instead of modelling that takes into account a longer time period, extent of renewable energy capacity and use, additional carbon sinks, energy efficiency etc. of respective countries,” the Ministry stated.

The correct method would be to calculate GHG emissions per capita and have a model with the coefficients taking into account the effect of policies to reduce emissions like increase in use of renewable energy, electric vehicles, creation of carbon sink etc. to project the values for future the years, the statement said.

“An example of CCPI 2022 (Climate Change Performance Index) indicator may be referred to where the indicators on GHG emission per capita have been considered and India has a high score of 31.42 with the highest score in the index being as 33.93,” the government explained further.

The government also stated that crucial carbon sinks like forests and wetlands were not factored in when calculating projected GHG emissions. The index also failed to take the principle of Common But Differentiated Responsibilities and Respective Capabilities (CBDR-RC) outlined in the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) into account. Under the CBDR-RC, it is understood that each country’s capabilities and responsibility towards preventing climate change are different. Indicators like GHG emission per capita and GHG emission intensity trend would have been more equitable to countries under the CBDR-RC principle.

Other indicators like water quality, water use efficiency, waste generation per capita, agro biodiversity, soil health, food loss and waste, and indicators that measure the health and productivity of protected areas and ecosystems were also not added to the index.

While India has ranked at the bottom of the rankings, neighbouring South Asian nations have done poorly as well. Pakistan, Bangladesh, Vietnam and Myanmar also ranked at the bottom of the list. At the same time, Scandinavian nations featured as the best performers along with the UK and Malta.