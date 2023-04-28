India puts country on alert for scorching heat waves in May

The India Meteorological Department has warned that some northeastern, southern, and eastern regions will experience above-normal temperatures.

India is expected to experience scorching heat waves in the month of May, which could have several adverse effects such as straining the power network, damaging the economy, and posing a threat to the lives of the people.

With the approaching summer season, the country is gearing up to face the challenges posed by the heat waves.

Heat waves tend to increase electricity usage as people switch on their air conditioners and fans, thereby putting immense pressure on the power grid and heightening the risk of blackouts.