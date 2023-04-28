India puts country on alert for scorching heat waves in May

1 Min(s) Read
The India Meteorological Department has warned that some northeastern, southern, and eastern regions will experience above-normal temperatures.
India is expected to experience scorching heat waves in the month of May, which could have several adverse effects such as straining the power network, damaging the economy, and posing a threat to the lives of the people.
With the approaching summer season, the country is gearing up to face the challenges posed by the heat waves.