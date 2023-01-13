India to open International Biofuel Alliance during G20 Presidency: Hardeep Singh Puri

Hardeep Singh Puri also added that the availability of E10 is a work in progress and that the government is making sure to increase its presence across the country. He also said that the pilot project to launch E20 in major Indian cities will soon start in major cities with the target to finally launch in April this year.
The Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, addressing the audience on the third day of Auto Expo, announced India's proposal to form an International Biofuel Alliance during its G20 Presidency, saying that the time for biofuels and clean energy has come.
Puri also added that the availability of E10 is a work in progress and that the government is making sure to increase its presence across the country. He also said that the pilot project to launch E20 in major Indian cities will soon start in major cities with the target to finally launch in April this year.
E10 is an automotive fuel made up of 90 percent regular unleaded petrol and 10 percent ethanol, thus aiming to reduce carbon dioxide emissions and save huge sums of foreign exchange. E20 is 20 percent Ethanol blending in fuel.
Ethanol is an alcohol that is produced both as a petrochemical or via biological processes, from plants, including sugar beet and wheat. As per Puri, the centre is also looking at other feeds like a maze, and agricultural waste apart from sugar. It is possible to run vehicles on pure ethanol, as has been done in countries like Brazil for decades.
Requesting the Indian auto industries to move ahead from the prototype stage, Puri said that others will follow when the industry does something.
Earlier on Thursday, addressing reporters on the sidelines of 'the 11th CII Bio-Energy Summit' in New Delhi, Puri said that the petroleum and natural gas sector will drive the growth of green hydrogen in the country as industry players will produce and consume the clean energy source for multiple purposes.
He also said that Indian Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have been directed to prepare a plan in the field of green hydrogen to be submitted to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).
