India only G20 member to meet commitments of Paris agreement on environment, says Modi

India is the only G20 country that has fulfilled its commitments under the Paris Agreement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during a joint address with US President Joe Biden at the White House on Thursday. In response to a reporter's question on climate change, Modi highlighted India's achievement during his inaugural visit to the United States, emphasising the country's unwavering dedication to protecting the environment.

Modi took questions after delivering a joint statement with Bden following high-level bilateral discussions. Prime Minister Modi said that the environment and climate have a significant place in Indian culture and tradition, stating, "Environment is an article of faith for us. We do not believe in the exploitation of nature."

He further explained that India not only works to safeguard its own environment but also takes initiatives to protect the world. " We have diligently fulfilled the promises we made in Paris, making India the only G20 country to achieve this feat," he added.

To achieve the goals outlined in the Paris Agreement, a transformative shift in both economic and social aspects is necessary. The agreement operates on a five-year cycle, where countries progressively escalate their climate actions, commonly referred to as "ratcheting up".

Since 2020, nations have been submitting their nationally determined contributions (NDCs), outlining their individual climate action plans. Each subsequent NDC aims to demonstrate heightened ambition compared to its predecessor.

India's commitment to the Paris Agreement was reaffirmed through its updated NDC submitted to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in August 2022. The NDC outlines India's ambitious goals for the period from 2021 to 2030 and reflects its determination to pursue climate justice.

Key commitments outlined in India's updated NDC:

Propagating a sustainable way of living based on conservation and moderation through a mass movement for "LIFE" - "Lifestyle for Environment."

Adopting a climate-friendly and cleaner development path.

Reducing the emissions intensity of GDP by 45 percent by 2030 compared to 2005 levels.

Achieving approximately 50 percent of cumulative electric power installed capacity from non-fossil fuel-based energy sources by 2030.

Creating an additional carbon sink of 2.5 to 3 billion tonnes of CO2 equivalent through forest and tree cover expansion by 2030.

Enhancing investments in vulnerable sectors like agriculture, water resources, the Himalayan region, coastal regions, health, and disaster management to better adapt to climate change.

Mobilising domestic and additional funds from developed countries to support mitigation and adaptation actions.

Building capacities and international collaborations for the rapid diffusion of cutting-edge climate technology in India.