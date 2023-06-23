India only G20 member to meet commitments of Paris agreement on environment, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated during a joint address with US President Joe Biden that India is the only G20 country to fulfill its commitments under the Paris Agreement. Modi emphasised India's dedication to environmental protection and its ambitious goals outlined in its updated climate action plan, including reducing emissions intensity, increasing non-fossil fuel-based energy sources, and expanding forest cover. India's achievement distinguishes it as a leader in environmental action among the G20 nations.
Modi took questions after delivering a joint statement with Bden following high-level bilateral discussions. Prime Minister Modi said that the environment and climate have a significant place in Indian culture and tradition, stating, "Environment is an article of faith for us. We do not believe in the exploitation of nature."
He further explained that India not only works to safeguard its own environment but also takes initiatives to protect the world. "We have diligently fulfilled the promises we made in Paris, making India the only G20 country to achieve this feat," he added.
To achieve the goals outlined in the Paris Agreement, a transformative shift in both economic and social aspects is necessary. The agreement operates on a five-year cycle, where countries progressively escalate their climate actions, commonly referred to as "ratcheting up".
Since 2020, nations have been submitting their nationally determined contributions (NDCs), outlining their individual climate action plans. Each subsequent NDC aims to demonstrate heightened ambition compared to its predecessor.
India's commitment to the Paris Agreement was reaffirmed through its updated NDC submitted to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in August 2022. The NDC outlines India's ambitious goals for the period from 2021 to 2030 and reflects its determination to pursue climate justice.
Key commitments outlined in India's updated NDC:
While the G20 countries convened in Rome in 2021 and reaffirmed their commitment to the Paris Agreement and achieving net-zero emissions by around 2050, India's fulfillment of its commitments sets it apart as a leader in environmental action.
