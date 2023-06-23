CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeIndia only G20 member to meet commitments of Paris agreement on environment, says Modi News

India only G20 member to meet commitments of Paris agreement on environment, says Modi

India only G20 member to meet commitments of Paris agreement on environment, says Modi
Read Time3 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Anand Singha  Jun 23, 2023 2:01:58 AM IST (Published)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated during a joint address with US President Joe Biden that India is the only G20 country to fulfill its commitments under the Paris Agreement. Modi emphasised India's dedication to environmental protection and its ambitious goals outlined in its updated climate action plan, including reducing emissions intensity, increasing non-fossil fuel-based energy sources, and expanding forest cover. India's achievement distinguishes it as a leader in environmental action among the G20 nations.


India is the only G20 country that has fulfilled its commitments under the Paris Agreement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during a joint address with US President Joe Biden at the White House on Thursday. In response to a reporter's question on climate change, Modi highlighted India's achievement during his inaugural visit to the United States, emphasising the country's unwavering dedication to protecting the environment.
Modi took questions after delivering a joint statement with Bden following high-level bilateral discussions.  Prime Minister Modi said that the environment and climate have a significant place in Indian culture and tradition, stating, "Environment is an article of faith for us. We do not believe in the exploitation of nature."
He further explained that India not only works to safeguard its own environment but also takes initiatives to protect the world. "We have diligently fulfilled the promises we made in Paris, making India the only G20 country to achieve this feat," he added.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X