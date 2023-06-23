India only G20 member to meet commitments of Paris agreement on environment, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated during a joint address with US President Joe Biden that India is the only G20 country to fulfill its commitments under the Paris Agreement. Modi emphasised India's dedication to environmental protection and its ambitious goals outlined in its updated climate action plan, including reducing emissions intensity, increasing non-fossil fuel-based energy sources, and expanding forest cover. India's achievement distinguishes it as a leader in environmental action among the G20 nations.

India is the only G20 country that has fulfilled its commitments under the Paris Agreement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during a joint address with US President Joe Biden at the White House on Thursday. In response to a reporter's question on climate change, Modi highlighted India's achievement during his inaugural visit to the United States, emphasising the country's unwavering dedication to protecting the environment.

Modi took questions after delivering a joint statement with Bden following high-level bilateral discussions. Prime Minister Modi said that the environment and climate have a significant place in Indian culture and tradition, stating, "Environment is an article of faith for us. We do not believe in the exploitation of nature."