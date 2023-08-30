India monsoon update | Regions with the biggest rain deficits so far

August, usually the peak monsoon month, has not brought any good news for the most parts of the country. The rainfall deficit for the country stands at 9% on August 29. For Maharashtra, the figure is 57%.

In August, Madhya Pradesh witnessed a rainfall deficit of 36%, Rajasthan 79%, Gujarat 90%, Karnataka 74%, Kerala 89%, Tamil Nadu 23%, Telangana 63%, Andhra Pradesh 48% and Manipur 35%.

For the season (between June 1 and June 29) Karnataka, Kerala, Bihar, Jharkhand and Manipur are the worst affected states. Kerala witnessed a rainfall deficit of 48%, Karnataka 21%, Bihar 25%, Jharkhand 36%, Manipur 46% and Mizoram 26%.

For Maharashtra, central region and Marathwada are the worst affected areas for the season with deficit being 22% and 19% respectively.

GP Sharma, President Meterology, Skymet told CNBC-TV18, "The Pan India rainfall deficit for August

is 33% till August 29. By August 31, the figure can cross 35%. The early days of next month can bring a partial relief as a cyclonic circulation is being formed in North-East Bay of Bengal."

Dr Sushma Nair, Scientist, IMD told CNBC TV-18, "The entire Maharashtra received a deficient rainfall in August. Marathwada and Central Maharashtra are the worst affected regions. Even Konkan belt which usually receives good rainfall, witnessed a deficit of 54%."

The deficient rainfall has affected crops, especially in South Peninsula, Western India and Central India. Crops like soyabean, cotton, groundnuts, maize, coffee, pulses and other fruits and vegetables are also impacted. On Thursday, IMD will share its rainfall outlook for September. From farmers to the government, everyone is pinning their hopes on September to make up for the current deficit.