No significant development in monsoon advancement, still stalled at Ratnagiri: IMD

Jun 19, 2023 8:10:26 PM IST
By Santia Gora  Jun 19, 2023 8:10:26 PM IST (Updated)

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there wasn't any progress in the advancement of monsoon till June 17. By June 19, there was only a slight movement, but nothing significant.

Weather forecasting agencies had predicted that there will be a delay in the onset of the monsoon in 2023. In addition to this, the stalled status of monsoon is further posing more serious challenges for the country.

The South-West monsoon reached Maharashtra's Ratnagiri region on June 11. Usually, under favourable weather conditions, it takes 48-72 hours for the monsoon to reach Mumbai (North-Konkan region) from Ratnagiri. But, the monsoon has been stalled in Ratnagiri since then.
X