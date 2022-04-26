Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard

India, Maldives chalk out renewable energy transfer project

Profile image
By PTI  IST (Published)
Mini

To facilitate Maldives' energy transition programme towards its 2030 net-zero emission target, a transmission interconnection for renewable power transfer has been proposed by both countries.

India, Maldives chalk out renewable energy transfer project

India and Maldives plan to set up a transmission interconnection for transfer of renewable power between the two countries. The proposal was discussed during the meeting between Power and New and Renewable Energy Minister R.K. Singh and Maldives' Environment, Climate Change and Technology Minister Aminath Shauna in the national capital on April 26.

Singh appreciated the Maldives government’s resolve to achieve net-zero emission target by 2030, according to a power ministry statement. During the meeting, both leaders proposed two memoranda of understanding -- on energy cooperation and on transmission interconnection under One Sun, One World, One Grid (OSOWOG).

To facilitate Maldives' energy transition programme, a transmission interconnection for renewable power transfer has been proposed, the statement said. A draft agreement is being prepared for the MoU on transmission interconnection, under which a technical team from India would visit Maldives to assess the technical feasibility of the project.

Subsequently, a detailed project report (DPR) will be prepared jointly with Indian and Maldives agencies, including undersea cable route survey and network augmentation in Male, as per the statement.

Tags
Previous Article

19 firms file applications under PLI scheme for white goods in second round

Next Article

This alcoholic drink is a big growth driver for Bacardi

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More