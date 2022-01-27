India lost Rs 46 lakh crore between 2001 and 2020 due to global warming: Report

Rising heat and humidity due to global warming has led to a loss of around 259 billion hours of labour annually in India between 2001 and 2020, said a study. The loss of labour hours due to humid heat has cost the country Rs 46 lakh crore ($624 billion), which is equivalent to almost 7 percent of India's gross domestic product (GDP) in 2017, the study said.

The study by researchers at Duke University uses the term 'humid heat' to describe the prevalent conditions in India that are either hot and humid or hot and dry, impacting labour productivity.

"Even fractions of a degree of global climate change can have large-scale implications for labour," India Spend quoted the study as saying.

The loss of labour hours in the first 20 years of this century has been 25 billion more hours annually than the previous 20 years, the study published in the journal Environmental Research Letters said.

According to the study, humid heat caused 677 billion hours of labour loss annually across the globe which is worth Rs 156 lakh crore ($2.1 trillion).

India, China, Pakistan and Indonesia would experience the biggest losses from heat exposure as a large fraction of the population works outdoors, revealed another report last month.

Among its South Asian peers, India had the largest heat exposure impacts on heavy labour, Down to Earth reported quoting a study led by Duke University researchers.

Published in Nature journal, the study said when global warming reaches 2 degrees Celsius over pre-industrial levels, the world will see the loss of 547 billion hours a year, Hindustan Times reported.

The study said agricultural and construction work was likely to become difficult to perform safely in the afternoon in the summer at many places.

Heat exposure can cause multiple health problems such as workplace injuries, morbidity from heat-related illness and acute kidney damage, the study said. It can also raise the absorption of certain chemicals and is linked to adverse pregnancy, mental health conditions and premature death.