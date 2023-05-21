India likely to launch first offshore wind energy tender in the next 4-6 weeks

The move comes in the backdrop of India's commitment to fight climate change as well as reduce global warming, with a target of achieving 500 GW renewable energy in the next seven years (by 2030). This also includes 140 GW renewable energy from wind energy.

The ministry of new and renewable energy (MNRE) recently announced that India's first offshore wind seabed lease tender would be floated in the next four to six weeks.

MNRE's joint secretary Dinesh Jagdale spoke about the same during a side event that was held in Mumbai of the G20's energy transition working group.

