India's hydrogen market to surge: Morgan Stanley projects $19 billion opportunity by 2030

India's hydrogen market to surge: Morgan Stanley projects $19 billion opportunity by 2030

India's hydrogen market to surge: Morgan Stanley projects $19 billion opportunity by 2030
By Sonal Bhutra  Jun 28, 2023 3:34:38 PM IST (Published)

The significance of the hydrogen market extends to stock markets, as major players have already invested in this sector.

The renewable hydrogen sector in India has attracted significant interest, with both listed and unlisted companies making substantial investments. Morgan Stanley estimates that the total addressable market for hydrogen in India could reach $19 billion by 2030, encompassing both blue and green hydrogen.

Blue hydrogen is produced by converting methane and steam into gray hydrogen, which is a polluting form of hydrogen. The process for producing blue and gray hydrogen is the same, but the management of CO2 differs. Carbon capture and storage technology is used to capture CO2 from gray hydrogen production, resulting in the production of blue hydrogen. Although carbon capture technology is still in its early stages in India, many companies are investing in its development.
X