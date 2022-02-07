India gets first hydrogen mixing station in Indore; here’s how it will cut carbon emissions

Amid increasing extreme weather events due to climate change, nations are finally starting walk the talk on measures to cut carbon emissions. India also has several plans in the pipeline to hit its goal of net-zero carbon emissions by the year 2070. Apart from its plans to instal a 500-gigawatt (GW) renewable energy capacity by 2030, the country is seeking to reduce the carbon footprint of natural gas by mixing it with hydrogen.

GAIL Limited has recently started India’s first hydrogen-natural gas mixing station in Indore.

Role of hydrogen

Under the National Hydrogen Mission, the country will also scale up production of zero-emission green hydrogen, which will be used as an alternative fuel with no emissions in large parts of the existing infrastructure.

GAIL's one-of-a-kind project was started to reduce the carbon intensity of the CNG being used by automobiles and that is supplied through the pipeline to homes.

"In line with the National Hydrogen Mission, GAIL has started hydrogen blending as a pilot project to establish the techno-commercial feasibility of blending hydrogen in City Gas Distribution (CGD) network. This project marks the stepping stone of India's journey towards hydrogen-based and carbon-neutral future," the company said

Why is hydrogen being mixed with natural gas?

While natural gas has lower carbon intensity when compared to other fossil fuels, it is still a fossil fuel that releases a considerable amount of carbon in the atmosphere when burned.

By blending it with lower emission alternatives like biogas, and zero-emission fuels like hydrogen, the net amount of carbon that is being released from the natural gas blend will be lesser than if an equivalent amount of just pure natural gas is used.

These blending methods, much similar to India’s plans to blend ethanol with fuel, will not only reduce emissions but also reduce energy costs, depending on the difference between the cost of natural gas and the hydrogen being produced.