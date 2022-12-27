Cold wave in India: Dense fog condition in Punjab and Haryana, UP and Delhi for next 48 hours

India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that dense to very dense fog conditions will continue over several parts of the country. The hailstorm lashed in Assam's Dibrugarh whereas UP's Bareilly and Moradabad experiencing dense fog and low visibility.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that dense to very dense fog conditions would continue over several parts of the country, including Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and West Rajasthan, during the next 48 hours.

Delhi

As per the IMD, Delhi is expected to experience severe weather today, according to the India Meteorological Department. The temperature in the capital city lingered at 7 degrees Celsius with the minimum being recorded around 3 degrees below average and at its lowest point for the season.

Uttar Pradesh

The temperature dropped in multiple parts of UP with cities like Bareilly and Moradabad experiencing dense fog and low visibility. IMD said that Bareilly on Tuesday will experience a minimum temperature being 5 degrees Celcius with 'Fog/mist in the morning and mainly clear sky later'. For Moradabad, IMD said, 'Fog/mist in the morning and mainly clear sky later with the minimum temperature being 6°C.'

Jammu and Kashmir

Fog conditions and the cold wave continue to prevail, with Jammu City expected to witness a minimum temperature of 5 degrees Celcius. Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam received light snowfall last night with a minimum temperature of -6.0 degrees Celcius on Tuesday.

Punjab and Haryana

The IMD has forecast cold wave conditions in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh during the next three days with no significant change in minimum temperature. The capital city of Chandigarh is expected to receive a cold day and severe cold day conditions.

Assam

Hailstorm has lashed Assam's Dibrugarh. The city will witness a minimum temperature of 13 degrees Celcius and a maximum temperature of 26 degrees Celcius on Tuesday along with a generally cloudy sky.