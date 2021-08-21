India clears Kigali Amendment, here’s how Modi govt plans to phase out HFCs

The Union Cabinet, on August 18, gave its nod to ratify the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol. It is being seen as a significant move towards India’s commitment to global climate action.

The Montreal Protocol is an international treaty that came into effect in 1989. All its signatories, which include the UN member nations, have committed to phasing out the use and production of chlorofluorocarbons (CFC), the main cause of depleting ozone layer. The Montreal Protocol has been amended several times since its adoption to meet the global climate change challenges.

What is Kigali Amendment?

The Kigali Amendment to Montreal Protocol was signed in October 2016 and became effective from January 1, 2019. According to the Kigali Amendment, participating countries need to take steps to gradually reduce the production and use of hydrofluorocarbons (HFC) by 2047.

As of mid-July, 121 countries and European Union nations have already agreed and signed the amendment to reduce production and usage of HFCs.

Significance for India

HFCs, which are mainly used in refrigerators, air-conditioners and insulating foams have been directly linked to global warming and the depletion of the ozone layer over Antarctica.

Ratification of this agreement means India would need to cut down its HFCs market. It would also make India competitive in the global market for climate-friendly refrigerants with the potential to innovate and attract international investments.

Under the agreement, India will be required to completely phase out HFCs by 2047. The Indian government looks to implement the HFCs reduction plan in four stages— 10 percent in 2032, 20 percent in 2037, 30 percent in 2042 and 80 percent in 2047.

The Central government is planning to develop a ‘national strategy’ in collaboration with industry leaders to phase out HFCs by 2022. Additionally, it also has plans to strengthen the existing legal framework to reflect the latest amendment by mid-2024.

India will draw up a national strategy for the phase-down of HFCs by 2023 in “consultation with all industry stakeholders”. The government has said the existing domestic laws that govern the implementation of the Montreal Protocol would be amended by mid-2024 to facilitate the HFC phase-down. India’s reductions will begin only after 2028, the Indian Express reported.

India has already shown its commitment to combat climate change by becoming one of the first countries to set “domestic targets for cooling efficiency and refrigerants” through the Indian Cooling Action Plan (ICAP) launched in March 2019. The ratification of the Kigali Agreement will further strengthen India’s unique position under the Montreal Protocol.

Impact on industry

Though India is not obligated to start phasing down before 2028, the ratification will have implications on the air-conditioning and refrigeration industries. Without the dependency on HFCs, they will be encouraged to develop environment-friendly and efficient cooling technologies.

A study by the US-based environment advocacy group, Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), has already indicated that India is leading the world in developing alternatives for HFCs. The insulated foam sector, which heavily relies on fluorinated gases has almost entirely avoided the ‘uptake’ of HFCs. Meanwhile, the air conditioning market in India has the largest segment for climate-friendly R-290-based models in the world.