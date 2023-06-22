India's design for Carbon Credit Trading Scheme expected in two weeks, says Power Secretary

The Union Ministry for Power is developing CCTS for decarbonisation of the environment in partnership with the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change.
The centre is planning to bring in the final design of the Carbon Credit Trading Scheme (CCTS) within the next two weeks, Power Secretary Alok Kumar said on Thursday.
The Indian Carbon Market (ICM) aims to develop methodologies for estimation of reduction in carbon emissions reductions, and for verification, registration, validation and issuance processes to operationalize the scheme.
The ICM will also intend to mobilise new mitigation opportunities through demand for emission credits by private and public entities.
Director General of the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), Abhay Bakre earlier mentioned that an ICM will enable the creation of a competitive market to provide incentives to climate actors to adopt low-cost options by attracting technology and finance towards sustainable projects that generate carbon credits.
First Published: Jun 22, 2023 2:36 PM IST
